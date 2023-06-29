News & Insights

Greenbrier Spikes On Q3 Results

June 29, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) shares are gaining more than 23 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a surge in third-quarter earnings on improved revenues.

The quarterly earnings were $26.7 million or $0.64 per share compared to $7.6 million or $0.09 last year. Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.038 billion from $793.5 million a year ago. Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier was $34 million or $1.02 per share.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $3.8 - $3.9 billion.

Currently, shares are at $40.24, up 23.89 percent from the previous close of $32.48 on a volume of 390,549.

