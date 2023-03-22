Greenbrier Reports Preliminary Q2 Results; Records Orders For 4,500 Units

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) announced preliminary financial results for its fiscal second quarter. The company expects revenue of approximately $1.1 billion, deliveries of 7,200 units and GAAP EPS of $0.95 to $1.00 per share, for the quarter ended February 28, 2023.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.36 on revenue of $782.27 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Greenbrier expects to announce second-quarter earnings on April 10.

Also, the company said it had received orders for 4,500 new railcars with an aggregate value of $580 million during its second quarter.

