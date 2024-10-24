News & Insights

Stocks

Greenbrier price target raised to $50 from $42 at BofA

October 24, 2024 — 06:55 am EDT

BofA analyst Ken Hoexter raised the firm’s price target on Greenbrier (GBX) to $50 from $42 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. Q4 EPS of $1.92 was “well above” the firm’s $1.32 forecast and the Street’s $1.40 estimate, the analyst noted. The firm, which remains “impressed with CEO Tekorius’ moves to align costs with operations,” increased its FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates 18% and 12%, respectively, but notes that its multiple remains near the bottom of the historical range as the company nears a peak in production.

Read More on GBX:

Stocks mentioned

GBX

