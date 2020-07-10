Greenbrier Posts Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) reported higher-than-expected results for the third quarter.

The company's Q3 net income was $27.8 million or $0.83 per share compared to $15.2 million or $0.46 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $35.1 million or $1.05 per share for the third quarter ended May 31, 2020.

Revenue for the latest quarter declined to $655.0 million from $856.2 million in the same period of last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $616.06 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

William Furman, Chairman & CEO, said, "Greenbrier delivered strong operational results in the quarter while maintaining a constant focus on the safety and health of our employees through the pandemic and its related economic shocks. Third quarter performance reflects our near-term priorities of keeping our factories operating under essential industry status, significantly increasing liquidity and adjusting our capacity to align with our evolving demand expectations."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.