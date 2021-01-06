Markets
Greenbrier Posts Adj. Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) reported a first quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.30. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $23 million, or 5.8% of revenue.

First quarter revenue declined to $402.99 million from $769.36 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $481.03 million, for the quarter.

The company's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders as of January 26, 2021. The Board also extended $100 million share repurchase program through January 2023.

