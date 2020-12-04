Greenbrier Marine Announces Delivery Of OSG 205 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Greenbrier Marine, a unit of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX), announced delivery of OSG 205, a 204,000-barrel capacity oil and chemical tank barge for dual-mode ITB service pursuant to U.S. Coast Guard NVIC 2-81, Change 1. The barge was delivered to Overseas Shipholding Group.

The barge was built to comply with MARPOL Annex VI Regulation 13 Tier III standards regarding nitrogen oxide emissions within emission control areas.

