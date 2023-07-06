Greenbrier Cos. (GBX) Price Target Increased by 23.40% to 47.33

The average one-year price target for Greenbrier Cos. (NYSE:GBX) has been revised to 47.33 / share. This is an increase of 23.40% from the prior estimate of 38.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.99% from the latest reported closing price of 42.64 / share.

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrier Cos.. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBX is 0.13%, a decrease of 9.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 37,559K shares. The put/call ratio of GBX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,384K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,439K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,712K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 0.89% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,608K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,308K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,334K shares, representing a decrease of 78.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 88.48% over the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,196K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europeis an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romaniaand Turkeythat serves customers across Europeand in other geographies as opportunities arise. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazilthrough two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North Americathrough our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 393,000 railcars.

