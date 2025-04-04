Greenbrier Companies's Earnings: A Preview

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.

Anticipation surrounds Greenbrier Companies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.57, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.29 1.14 0.86 EPS Actual 1.72 1.92 1.06 1.03 Price Change % 0.0% 17.0% 3.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Greenbrier Companies's Stock

Shares of Greenbrier Companies were trading at $47.1 as of April 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Greenbrier Companies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Greenbrier Companies.

The consensus rating for Greenbrier Companies is Underperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $62.0 implies a potential 31.63% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Blue Bird, Astec Industries and Trinity Indus, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Blue Bird, with an average 1-year price target of $57.5, indicating a potential 22.08% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Astec Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 12.95% downside.

For Trinity Indus, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, indicating a potential 25.69% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Blue Bird, Astec Industries and Trinity Indus are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Greenbrier Companies Underperform 8.30% $173.60M 3.97% Blue Bird Buy -1.19% $60.32M 16.93% Astec Industries Neutral 6.46% $102.90M 3.32% Trinity Indus Neutral -21.12% $155M 2.73%

Key Takeaway:

Greenbrier Companies is at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, outperforming its peers. However, it is at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Greenbrier Companies shows strong revenue growth and gross profit compared to its peers, but lags behind in terms of return on equity.

Get to Know Greenbrier Companies Better

Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, and parts, leasing and other services to the railroad. Its segments include Manufacturing, Maintenance Services and Leasing & Management Services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the manufacturing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Greenbrier Companies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Greenbrier Companies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Greenbrier Companies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.97%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Greenbrier Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Greenbrier Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.35, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Greenbrier Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GBX

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform Oct 2024 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform Oct 2024 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive

View More Analyst Ratings for GBX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.