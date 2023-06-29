Greenbrier Companies Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Greenbrier Companies (GBX) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $21.3 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $3.1 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Greenbrier Companies reported adjusted earnings of $34 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.8% to $1.038 billion from $793.5 million last year.

Greenbrier Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $21.3 Mln. vs. $3.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $1.038 Bln vs. $793.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.8 Bln - $3.9 Bln

