Greenbrier Companies Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Greenbrier Companies (GBX) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $18.9 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $60.1 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 31.6% to $576.5 million from $842.7 million last year.

Greenbrier Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.9 Mln. vs. $60.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $576.5 Mln vs. $842.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.00 To $ 3.15 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.4 B To $ 2.5 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.