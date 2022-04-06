Markets
GBX

Greenbrier Companies Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) reported second quarter net earnings attributable to company of $12.8 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to a loss of $9.1 million or $0.28 per share, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.19, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to $682.8 million from $295.6 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $575.76 million in revenue. The company recorded new railcar orders for 8,500 units valued at $930 million and deliveries of 4,800 units.

For fiscal 2022, Greenbrier projects: deliveries of 17,500 - 19,500 units including approximately 1,500 units in Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GBX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular