Greenbrier Companies Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) reported second quarter net earnings attributable to company of $12.8 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to a loss of $9.1 million or $0.28 per share, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.19, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to $682.8 million from $295.6 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $575.76 million in revenue. The company recorded new railcar orders for 8,500 units valued at $930 million and deliveries of 4,800 units.

For fiscal 2022, Greenbrier projects: deliveries of 17,500 - 19,500 units including approximately 1,500 units in Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.