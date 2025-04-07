Greenbrier Companies Q2 Income Advances, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Greenbrier Companies (GBX) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $51.9 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $33.4 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.7% to $762.1 million from $862.7 million last year.

Greenbrier Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.9 Mln. vs. $33.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $762.1 Mln vs. $862.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.15B – $3.35B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.