Greenbrier Companies Q1 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Greenbrier Companies (GBX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $60.1 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $33.9 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $842.7 million from $820.2 million last year.

Greenbrier Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $60.1 Mln. vs. $33.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $842.7 Mln vs. $820.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.15B - $3.35B Bln

