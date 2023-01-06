Greenbrier Companies Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Greenbrier Companies (GBX):

Earnings: -$16.7 million in Q1 vs. $10.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.51 in Q1 vs. $0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Greenbrier Companies reported adjusted earnings of $1.6 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.5 per share Revenue: $766.5 million in Q1 vs. $550.7 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.2 to $3.6 Bln

