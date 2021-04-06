Greenbrier Companies Posts Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) reported a second quarter net loss attributable to company of $9.06 million compared to net income of $13.63 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.28 compared to profit of $0.41. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue declined to $295.62 million from $623.85 million, previous year. New railcar orders for 3,800 units were valued at over $440 million during the quarter. Deliveries in the quarter were 2,100 units. Analysts expected revenue of $386.58 million, for the quarter.

