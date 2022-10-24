Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.27

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:GBX) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.27 per share on 29th of November. This means the annual payment is 4.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Greenbrier Companies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Greenbrier Companies was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 46.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 44%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Greenbrier Companies Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Greenbrier Companies' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.60 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.6% per annum over that time. Greenbrier Companies has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 16% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Greenbrier Companies' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Greenbrier Companies' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Greenbrier Companies is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Greenbrier Companies you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable. Is Greenbrier Companies not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

