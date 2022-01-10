Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.27

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) will pay a dividend of US$0.27 on the 17th of February. This makes the dividend yield 2.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Greenbrier Companies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Greenbrier Companies' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 47.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 49%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Greenbrier Companies Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NYSE:GBX Historic Dividend January 10th 2022

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2014, the first annual payment was US$0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.6% a year over that time. Greenbrier Companies has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Greenbrier Companies' earnings per share has shrunk at 19% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Greenbrier Companies' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Greenbrier Companies' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Greenbrier Companies is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Greenbrier Companies has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

