Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GBX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that GBX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.39, the dividend yield is 2.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBX was $44.39, representing a -11.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.21 and a 60.57% increase over the 52 week low of $27.65.

GBX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and CSX Corporation (CSX). GBX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports GBX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 112.27%, compared to an industry average of 32.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gbx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.