Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GBX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GBX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.72, the dividend yield is 3.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBX was $28.72, representing a -17.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.77 and a 122.81% increase over the 52 week low of $12.89.

GBX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). GBX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.47. Zacks Investment Research reports GBX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -47.62%, compared to an industry average of -21.8%.

