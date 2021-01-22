Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 25, 2021

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GBX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GBX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBX was $36.22, representing a -4.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.06 and a 180.99% increase over the 52 week low of $12.89.

GBX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). GBX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94. Zacks Investment Research reports GBX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -93.69%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GBX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GBX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZV with an increase of 36.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GBX at 1.14%.

