Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 20, 2021

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GBX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GBX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.8, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBX was $43.8, representing a -12.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.21 and a 187.78% increase over the 52 week low of $15.22.

GBX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). GBX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.25. Zacks Investment Research reports GBX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -90.79%, compared to an industry average of 27.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

