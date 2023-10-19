Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed at $40.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment's stock has climbed by 4.88% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's loss of 5.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Greenbrier Companies in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 25, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.01, marking a 68.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.03 billion, indicating an 8.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.54% increase. Greenbrier Companies presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Greenbrier Companies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.38. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.38.

One should further note that GBX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.05.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

