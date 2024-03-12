Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Greenbrier Companies (GBX) ending at $49.80, denoting a -1.29% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had gained 4.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Greenbrier Companies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, down 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $895.3 million, down 20.2% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Greenbrier Companies boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Greenbrier Companies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.79.

One should further note that GBX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.89. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.22.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

