Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed the most recent trading day at $39.85, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had lost 8.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 6.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

Greenbrier Companies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Greenbrier Companies is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 68.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.03 billion, up 8.12% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher within the past month. Greenbrier Companies is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Greenbrier Companies has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.1 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.1.

It is also worth noting that GBX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GBX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX)

