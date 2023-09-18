Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed at $39.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had lost 9.24% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Greenbrier Companies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Greenbrier Companies is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 8.12% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Greenbrier Companies currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Greenbrier Companies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.34, so we one might conclude that Greenbrier Companies is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that GBX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GBX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

