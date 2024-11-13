Is The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Greenbrier Companies (GBX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Greenbrier Companies is one of 135 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 18.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GBX has returned about 49.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Greenbrier Companies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Matson (MATX) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 49.6%.

The consensus estimate for Matson's current year EPS has increased 25.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Greenbrier Companies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 47.1% so far this year, so GBX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Matson falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #159. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.4%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Greenbrier Companies and Matson as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

