Is The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Greenbrier Companies (GBX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Greenbrier Companies is one of 135 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GBX has returned 7.5% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -2.2%. As we can see, Greenbrier Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB). The stock is up 30.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Greenbrier Companies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.2% this year, meaning that GBX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is also part of the same industry.

Greenbrier Companies and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

