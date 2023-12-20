Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed the latest trading day at $42.72, indicating a -1.2% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had gained 16.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 9.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.77%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Greenbrier Companies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 1320% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $886.5 million, up 15.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $3.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.85% and -5.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Greenbrier Companies presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Greenbrier Companies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.36.

Meanwhile, GBX's PEG ratio is currently 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

