Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed at $27.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had gained 4.25% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Greenbrier Companies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 566.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $943.2 million, up 18.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $3.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.57% and +26.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% higher. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Greenbrier Companies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.4.

Meanwhile, GBX's PEG ratio is currently 1.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GBX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

