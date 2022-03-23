Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed the most recent trading day at $51.38, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had gained 21.82% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Greenbrier Companies as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 135.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $578.8 million, up 95.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +107.27% and +47.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Greenbrier Companies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.15.

We can also see that GBX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GBX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.