Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed at $47.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.95%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had gained 19.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Greenbrier Companies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 135.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $578.8 million, up 95.79% from the prior-year quarter.

GBX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +107.27% and +47.43%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.01% higher. Greenbrier Companies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Greenbrier Companies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.77, which means Greenbrier Companies is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that GBX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.