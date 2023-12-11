Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed at $39.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had gained 8.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 7.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Greenbrier Companies will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.71, signifying a 1320% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $886.5 million, up 15.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $3.71 billion, which would represent changes of +17.85% and -5.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Greenbrier Companies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Greenbrier Companies has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25 right now. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.25.

We can additionally observe that GBX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

