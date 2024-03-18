Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed at $47.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.82%.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment's shares have seen a decrease of 0.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Greenbrier Companies in its upcoming release. On that day, Greenbrier Companies is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.23%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $895.3 million, indicating a 20.2% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Greenbrier Companies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Greenbrier Companies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.7. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.96 of its industry.

We can also see that GBX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 16, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GBX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

