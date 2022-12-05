Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.03, changing hands as low as $36.68 per share. Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBX's low point in its 52 week range is $23.795 per share, with $53.455 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.71.

