Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.75, changing hands as high as $32.96 per share. Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBX's low point in its 52 week range is $23.795 per share, with $53.455 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.72.

