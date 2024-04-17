Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 61.20

The average one-year price target for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) has been revised to 61.20 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 53.55 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.25% from the latest reported closing price of 51.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrier Companies. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBX is 0.15%, an increase of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 35,347K shares. The put/call ratio of GBX is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,082K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,612K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,183K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 58.24% over the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,105K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 16.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 983K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Greenbrier Cos. Background Information

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europeis an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romaniaand Turkeythat serves customers across Europeand in other geographies as opportunities arise. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazilthrough two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North Americathrough our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 393,000 railcars.

