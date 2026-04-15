Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Price Target Decreased by 10.07% to 45.56

The average one-year price target for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) has been revised to $45.56 / share. This is a decrease of 10.07% from the prior estimate of $50.66 dated April 7, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $54.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.45% from the latest reported closing price of $52.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrier Companies. This is an decrease of 314 owner(s) or 54.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBX is 0.06%, an increase of 39.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.16% to 30,516K shares. The put/call ratio of GBX is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 1,859K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 94.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 611.18% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,368K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 790K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 18.37% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 763K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing an increase of 49.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 102.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 728K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 47.92% over the last quarter.

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