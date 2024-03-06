Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed the latest trading day at $50.95, indicating a +1.35% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.58%.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment's shares have seen an increase of 7.71% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Greenbrier Companies in its upcoming release. On that day, Greenbrier Companies is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $895.3 million, down 20.2% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Greenbrier Companies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Greenbrier Companies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Greenbrier Companies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.17. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.66 for its industry.

We can also see that GBX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 17, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

