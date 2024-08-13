Is The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Greenbrier Companies is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 135 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GBX has returned 1.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -6.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Greenbrier Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB). The stock is up 22.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' current year EPS has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Greenbrier Companies is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15% so far this year, meaning that GBX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is also part of the same industry.

Greenbrier Companies and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

