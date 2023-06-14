Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed the most recent trading day at $30.74, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had gained 16.11% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Greenbrier Companies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Greenbrier Companies is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 566.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $943.2 million, up 18.87% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $3.77 billion, which would represent changes of +68.57% and +26.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Greenbrier Companies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.04, which means Greenbrier Companies is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that GBX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.