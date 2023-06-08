Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed the most recent trading day at $30.71, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had gained 14.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.44%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Greenbrier Companies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 566.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $943.2 million, up 18.87% from the year-ago period.

GBX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $3.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.57% and +26.57%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Greenbrier Companies has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.87 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.98, which means Greenbrier Companies is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that GBX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GBX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

