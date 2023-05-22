Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed at $27.81, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had lost 5.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Greenbrier Companies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Greenbrier Companies is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 566.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $943.2 million, up 18.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $3.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.57% and +26.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.07% higher. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Greenbrier Companies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.38.

Investors should also note that GBX has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GBX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

