Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. GBX recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Shares of GBX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 20%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that GBX could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider GBX's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on GBX for more gains in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.