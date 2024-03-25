Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) ended the recent trading session at $50.05, demonstrating a +1.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had lost 0.52% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Greenbrier Companies in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.76, showcasing a 23.23% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $895.3 million, reflecting a 20.2% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Greenbrier Companies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Greenbrier Companies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16, which means Greenbrier Companies is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GBX's PEG ratio is currently 1.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.26.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 28, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

