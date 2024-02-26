Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Greenbrier Companies (GBX) ending at $50.08, denoting a +0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.13%.

The the stock of maker of railroad freight car equipment has risen by 7.58% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 3.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Greenbrier Companies in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $895.3 million, down 20.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.69% higher. Right now, Greenbrier Companies possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Greenbrier Companies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.01. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.46 of its industry.

We can also see that GBX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, finds itself in the top 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

