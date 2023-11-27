Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Greenbrier Companies (GBX) reached $37.49, with a +0.08% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment witnessed a gain of 13.41% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 7.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.49%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Greenbrier Companies in its upcoming release. On that day, Greenbrier Companies is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1320%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $886.5 million, reflecting a 15.66% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.50 per share and a revenue of $3.71 billion, representing changes of +17.85% and -5.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Greenbrier Companies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.09% decrease. Greenbrier Companies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Greenbrier Companies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.71. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.04 for its industry.

One should further note that GBX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GBX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

