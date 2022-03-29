Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed at $52.71, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had gained 17.71% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Greenbrier Companies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 6, 2022. On that day, Greenbrier Companies is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 135.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $578.8 million, up 95.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +107.27% and +47.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Greenbrier Companies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.36.

It is also worth noting that GBX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

