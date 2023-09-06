Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed at $41.64, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had lost 10.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Greenbrier Companies as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Greenbrier Companies is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, up 8.12% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Greenbrier Companies is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Greenbrier Companies has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.

Meanwhile, GBX's PEG ratio is currently 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GBX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

