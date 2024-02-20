Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Greenbrier Companies (GBX) reached $48.12, with a -1.03% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.92%.

Shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment have appreciated by 6.06% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 3.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Greenbrier Companies in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.81, indicating a 18.18% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $895.3 million, indicating a 20.2% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.04% upward. As of now, Greenbrier Companies holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Greenbrier Companies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.51.

One should further note that GBX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.16.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, finds itself in the top 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

