Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Greenbrier Companies (GBX) standing at $35.81, reflecting a -1.46% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had lost 10.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.42% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Greenbrier Companies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1320%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $886.5 million, indicating a 15.66% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $3.71 billion, which would represent changes of +17.85% and -5.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.45% lower. Right now, Greenbrier Companies possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Greenbrier Companies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.05, so one might conclude that Greenbrier Companies is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that GBX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry stood at 1.11 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

